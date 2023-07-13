Video
Metlife publishes 2022 sustainability report

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

MetLife has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing how the company lives up to its purpose, contributes to more confident futures, and creates a virtuous circle of shared value for its customers, colleagues, communities and shareholders.
 
The report also shares sustainability best practices from around the world and MetLife's sustainability activities in Bangladesh. The report also shares sustainability best practices from around the world and MetLife's sustainability activities in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Sustainability is integral to MetLife's business. MetLife's sustainability strategy is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the company remains committed to driving meaningful impact around the world.

"Our commitment to protecting families, businesses and communities underpins our purpose - always with you, building a more confident future - and allows us to make a greater difference," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf.

"We deliver on our long-term sustainability commitments through the commitment of our colleagues and the strength of our products, services, and investments."

MetLife's goal is to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world and to make progress towards its 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commitments and environmental commitments.

This year's report highlights MetLife's progress against these goals and how the company serves as a force for good, including: Awarding $37.9 million in grants in 2022 through MetLife Foundation's Economic Inclusion, Financial Health and Resilient Communities portfolios; Continuing to support a resilient and thriving environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 49% since 2019, planting ~800,000 trees since 2020, and maintaining carbon neutrality, which MetLife has done since becoming the first U.S.-based insurer to achieve the status in 2016;  and Securing over $77 billion in responsible investments managed by MetLife Investment Management as of year-end 2022.

It also includes: Originating ~$885 million in DEI investments in 2022, nearly completing MetLife's commitment of $1 billion by 2030; Expanding its 360Health offering throughout Asia in 2022 to help more customers improve their mental, physical, financial and social health;Earning the status of a certified Great Place to Work® in eight of its markets based on the feedback and experience of MetLife colleagues; Completing 109,000+ volunteer hours in 2022, advancing MetLife towards its commitment of 800,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

To read the 2022 Sustainability Report and learn more about MetLife's sustainability commitments and progress, one may visit MetLife.com/Sustainability.


