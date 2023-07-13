Video
Clients of Mitsubishi Motors' partners getting discount on Xpander

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Clients of Mitsubishi Motors' partners getting discount on Xpander

Clients of Mitsubishi Motors' partners getting discount on Xpander

Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh launched a partner's campaign in collaboration with several esteemed partners to bring exclusive offers to customers.

Customers of Mitsubishi's telecom partner Grameenphone, banking partner Eastern Bank Limited and Mutual Trust Bank, Financing Partner IPDC Finance, and travel partner Share Trip are getting a discount of Tk 25,000 on Mitsubishi Xpander worth Tk 44.50 lakh.

Also, through this campaign, Partner's customers will be able to avail of Mitsubishi car parts and all types of car servicing for different periods.

Throughout the month of July, customers of banking partners can purchase Mitsubishi Expander at 0% processing fee and attractive interest rate and customers of travel partner ShareTrip will get discount benefits on their travel packages on purchase Mitsubishi Xpander.

Mohammad Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing, Rangs Limited said "The latest Japanese technology is used in the Mitsubishi Xpander which makes it a perfect choice in the 7-seater car category in the market. We are delighted to introduce this new Xpander with some exciting offers for customers."

Details about the offer can be known by calling their hotline number 0966704704. And the Mitsubishi Xpander will be available at the flagship showrooms of Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh located in Dhaka and Chattogram.


