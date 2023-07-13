

AIBL holds business performance meeting



Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Alhajj Salim Rahman was present as chief guest in the meeting. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.



Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior Executives were present in the meeting. Managers of Corporate Branches of the bank participated in the meeting.

Business Performance Meeting with Corporate Branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the bank recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Alhajj Salim Rahman was present as chief guest in the meeting. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior Executives were present in the meeting. Managers of Corporate Branches of the bank participated in the meeting.