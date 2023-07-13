

Dhaka Bank re-elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice Chairman



Aman Ullah Sarker has been re-elected as the Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited recently. Sarker is an eminent business personality of the country having business background of 32 years.He is associated with Rahmat Group, a renowned business group which is one of the leading manufacturers of textiles, spinning, weaving, plastic accessories in the country.He is the son of Alhajj Mohammed Ali Sarkar, sponsor of Dhaka Bank Limited and Amina Khatun. He did his B.A. (Hons) and M.A. in Islamic Studies from the University of Dhaka.He is the Managing Director of Rahmat Spinning Mills Limited, Chairman of Logos Apparels Limited, Belkuchi Spinning Mills Ltd. and Rahmat Sweaters (BD) Limited. He is also the Partner of Shahi Products.