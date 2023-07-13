32 lose candidacy in FBCCI polls for defaulting loans, taxes







"The candidacy of 32 were not accepted for bank loan defaults or tax defaulters according as per updated of Bangladesh bank as of July 7 and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Report of July 10," FBCCI election board said in a notification on July 9 last.



However, the board has not taken any decision regarding the candidacy of Abdul Haque and Enayet Ullah Siddiqui saying NBR clarification will be taken regarding their Tax Payment status.

The election board also rejected some nominations due to mismatch of candidates' signatures and other gross mistakes in nomination papers.



Election board sources said candidates have two days to appeal to the appellate board to review this decision. However, they said it will be not ethical for loan defaulters and tax defaulters to do so.



In the loan defaulters and tax defaulters list from Association Group, Md Shafiqul Islam Vorosha and Md Abul Hossain were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters and tax defaulters by Bangladesh Bank and NBR respectively.



Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Khandaker Ruhul Amin and KM Akhtaruzzaman's nomination were also rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters by Bangladesh Bank.



Sayed Sadat Almas Kabir, Mohammad Monsur, Shahab Uddin Khan, Nizamuddin Rajesh, Md Abul Hashem, Serajul Islam, Md Rakibul Alam, Salama Hossain Ash, Md. Jakir Hossain, Taher Ahmed Siddiqui, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Mohammed Abul Basher, Khondakar Enayet Ullah and Md Habib Ullah's nomination were also rejected for loan and tax default.



Fazlee Shamim Ehsan's nomination was rejected as his signature did not match with his specimen signature given in the voter form. Mousumi Islam and Mohammad Anwar Hossain's nominations were rejected as their voter number in the nomination form was penned through.



Nominations of Chamber Group candidates Hasiana Newaaz, Md Shah Jalal, Mohabbat Ullah, Abul Kashem Khan, Samiul Haque Safa, Sujib Ranjan Dash were rejected as they were reported as tax defaulters by NBR. Md Ali Hossain (Shishir)'s nomination was rejected as he was reported as loan defaulter by the Bangladesh Bank.



Mohammaed Riyadh Ali, Mohammad Fayazur Rahman Bhuiyan and Mohammad Nizam Uddin's nomination were rejected as they were reported as loan defaulters and tax defaulters.



As per schedule, the election will be held from 9am to 4pm non-stop on July 31 and the names of the elected directors will be announced after the poll. Elections for the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president , and six vice-presidents will be held on 2 August 2023, by the elected directors.



Former President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) A Matin Chowdhury is the chairman of the 2023-25 election board. The other two members of the board are former FBCCI director Shamsul Alam and Director of Agrani Bank K M N Manjurul Haque.



