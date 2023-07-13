Video
Thursday, 13 July, 2023
FDI in BD surged to $3.48b in 2022: UNCTAD

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD), World Investment Report 2023 shows that the foreign direct investment (FDI) from Bangladesh witnessed an increase with FDI rising by 20 per cent to US $ 3.5 billion as compared to FDI flow in 2021 of US $ 2.89 billion.

Outward FDI from Bangladesh, however, declined by 42.7 per cent to US $ 53 million in 2022 against US $ 92 million in 2021, according to the report.

As per the latest data, the contracted amount for the year 2022 was US $ 53 million, showing a significant decrease of 42.7 per cent compared to the recorded figure of US $ 92 million in 2021, according to Apparel Resources.

There were noteworthy developments in FDI flows within South Asia. India experienced a 10 per cent increase in FDI, reaching US $ 49 billion, leading the country to become the third-largest host for green field project announcements and the second-largest for international project finance deals, according to the report.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing countries in Asia remained flat at US $ 662 billion in 2022, about half of global inflows, according to UNCTAD's report published on 5th July.

The report identified Ethiopia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Mozambique as the top five recipient countries for FDI, collectively accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the total FDI inflows.


