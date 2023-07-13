

Research on youth-led disaster risk reduction unveiled



The sharing event was held at a hotel in Gulshan ,Dhaka with the presence of representatives from Government, INGOs and NGOs, relevant Private Sector Companies and Academicians.



Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister, Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief, was present as chief guest of the event.



Although children and youth are considered vulnerable groups in disaster, engaging them in pre- disaster phase could be more effective for community preparedness. However, some of the major challenges for engaging the children and youth are - parental prohibition, social and religious stigmatization especially for girls and unawareness of the elected local representatives. This findings come from this study.



The study recommends for more awareness programme for parents, engagement of religious leader and teachers.

State Minister said, "to transform Bangladesh as disaster resilient nation we have to give continuous emphasis on knowledge and capacity building to ensure effective participation of children and youth in humanitarian sector".



Suresh Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh opened the research sharing and an open discussion was moderated by Chandan Z. Gomes- Senior Director -operations, World Vision Bangladesh. The closing remarks were given by Miss Farah Kabir, Country Director, Action Aid Bangladesh.



