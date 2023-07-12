Video
US Under Secy Zeya arrives

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent


The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya arrived Dhska on Tuesday evening to discuss human rights and free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID �njali Kaur are part of the US delegation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received Under Secretary Uzra Zeya upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counter-narcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

The US Under Secretary is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman apart from her meetings with Law and Home Ministers and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. In Bangladesh, the Under Secretary will discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis; labour issues; human rights; free and fair elections; and combating trafficking in persons, according to US Department of State.

She will visit the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday as the Rohingya issue remains one of the top priorities of her visit.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has said holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh is a "shared desire" of the two friendly countries.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a regular briefing at the State Department on Monday (July 10, 2023) noted that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections.
 
He said the US Under Secretary and Assistant Secretary Donald Lu will engage with the ruling party and the opposition party BNP, Miller said she will meet with senior government officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons.


