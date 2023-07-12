Video
Call for free, fair polls not interference in internal affairs: US

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States (US) does not see its desire to see free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh as interference in the country's internal affairs.

"I don't know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections. And as I said in response to another question earlier, we don't consider it interference in internal affairs when other countries raise our elections process with us.  We welcome those discussions as an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, and we don't know why any other countries would object," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said answering a question following a regular briefing on Monday.      
"I don't know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections," Miller said, apparently referring to statements that came from Russia, China and Iranian media.
"We don't consider it interference in internal affairs when other countries raise our elections process with us. We welcome those discussions as an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, and we don't know why any other countries would object," he added.  

 He noted that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections.

"It's a desire that we share as a friend and partner of Bangladesh for over 50 years," said US State Department Spokesperson.
US does not support one Bangladeshi political party over the other, Matthew Miller said.

"We do not support one political party over the other, we support a genuine democratic process," Miller said.

"I will note that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections.  It's a desire that we share as a friend and partner of Bangladesh for over 50 years," he added.

Responding to a question about US Under Secretary Zeya and Assistant Secretary Lu visiting Bangladesh, he said: "The undersecretary will travel to Bangladesh from July 11th to the 14th.  She will meet with senior government officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons."

"She will also engage with civil society leaders on freedom of expression and association, human labour rights - inclusive of vulnerable groups - and governance and democracy," the US State Department spokesperson added.

Russia recently deemed US and EU politicians writing letters urging free and fair polls in Bangladesh as an act of "neocolonialism" and "blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

"We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for 'free and fair' elections in Bangladesh," the Russian foreign ministry tweeted on July 6  from its verified Twitter handle.

The tweet, which quoted the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, also added: "This is neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

On  May 25, six US Republican congressmen wrote to US President Joe Biden, calling for urgent actions to stop the "human rights abuses" by the Bangladesh government and "give the people of Bangladesh the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections".

It was followed by six Members of the European Parliament writing to ask the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on June 12  to contribute to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections in Bangladesh.

On June 13, six Democratic congressmen wrote to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calling for actions to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

The US on May 24 announced visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.


