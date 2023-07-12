Video
AL to resist if chaos, violence created by BNP public rally

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken preparation to deal with BNP's one-point movement demanding fall of the government. Besides, the government has prepared to administratively resist any kind of chaos and violent situation based on the programme of the movement.

The BNP, which is agitating to demand elections under a neutral caretaker government, is going to announce a one-point programme to topple the ruling Awami League government. BNP has called a rally in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Wednesday.  

It is said that a one-point programme to topple the government will be announced from this gathering. On the same day, Awami League gave a counter programme-Peace Rally-in the capital. The rally of AL will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

Meanwhile, on the same day and at the same time, there is a fear of mounting political tension around these two gatherings of the two parties. AL has been on the field with counter programmes on the days of BNP's anti-government movement since November last year.  

Leaders of the party said that Awami League is in the field with this programme so that BNP cannot create any kind of terrorism and anarchy and they (AL) will remain in the field till the next election. In continuation of this, the peace rally programme has been announced on Wednesday.  

On this day, Dhaka North and South city AL jointly gave this programme under the name of Peace Rally to protest against terrorism and anarchy. Those concerned said that preparations have been made to gather lakhs of people in this rally. Leaders of AL said that the leaders and activists are being kept ready so that BNP cannot create any kind of unstable situation from their gathering.

It is known from several sources of Awami League and the government that along with Awami League, the government has also made administrative preparations to avoid any unstable situation. If there is an attempt to create any provocative activities, terrorism or sabotage from the programme of BNP's rally, the law and order forces will take strict action. They have already been given strict instructions in this regard.

However, the sources also said that the government and Awami League policy makers are not giving much importance to the one-point programme of BNP. Because, for a long time, BNP has been trying and making announcements, but failed to wipe up a sustained movement.  

As for the reason for this, the Awami League leaders think that the demand itself could not garner public support. The people will not respond even to their one-point movement. However, BNP can choose a non-political path from the failure of this movement and they (AL) have also kept this in mind.

Leaders think that BNP-Jamaat may try to create unstable situation in the country to bring the government into disrepair like in the past. As they are now talking about a one-point movement to topple the government, and resort to terror for this, the situation may become unstable.  

And that is why the government and Awami League have taken a strict stand. Apart from the law enforcement agencies, the intelligence agencies have also been ordered to be vigilant. The intelligence agencies are monitoring the movements of the leaders of their like-minded parties including BNP-Jamaat. Sources also said the government will immediately take all legal measures if any unusual incident is attempted.  

In this regard, one of the Presidium Members of AL said BNP will not be able to wage any movement. They have no public support, and the BNP knows no more about the movement than the Awami League.  

The Presidium Member also said if the programme is given politically, we will also deal with it politically. If BNP follows the path of terror, it will get a befitting reply.


