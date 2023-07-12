Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP public rally in city today

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has secured DMP approval on conditional permission for holding a public rally today (Wednesday) in front of the party central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

While talking to media on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruk said DMP gave permission for the rally in front of the party office on Wednesday with 23 conditions including ensuring peaceful atmosphere and clearing the road within the time DMP gives.

Meanwhile, the leaders of BNP have started publicity for the rally after getting assurance of the DMP authority.

Recently, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave announcement of declaring the final programmes of their single-point movement to oust the present government from the July 12 public rally to be held. The rally will start at 2:00pm today.

In last December, BNP got DMP's permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground with 26 preconditions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Copenhagen submits proposal to set up 500 MW offshore wind power plant in BD
US Under Secy Zeya arrives
Call for free, fair polls not interference in internal affairs: US
AL to resist if chaos, violence created by BNP public rally
BNP public rally in city today
Dengue records 7 deaths, hospitalization crosses 1,000 mark
Now is the time to act together globally to achieve UN SDGs: PM
Tk 44,728cr revenue shortfall in ’22-’23 FY


Latest News
Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft