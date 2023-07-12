BNP public rally in city today







While talking to media on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruk said DMP gave permission for the rally in front of the party office on Wednesday with 23 conditions including ensuring peaceful atmosphere and clearing the road within the time DMP gives.



Meanwhile, the leaders of BNP have started publicity for the rally after getting assurance of the DMP authority.

Recently, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave announcement of declaring the final programmes of their single-point movement to oust the present government from the July 12 public rally to be held. The rally will start at 2:00pm today.



In last December, BNP got DMP's permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground with 26 preconditions.



