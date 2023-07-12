

Dengue records 7 deaths, hospitalization crosses 1,000 mark



The death toll from the disease has increased to 83 so far this year. At the same time, a new record 1,054 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital.



Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room in- charge Dr Md Zahidul Islam confirmed this information on Tuesday.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours, 1,054 new dengue patients were admitted to the hospital. Among the newly admitted patients, 628 are under treatment in Dhaka. The remaining 426 are receiving treatment outside the capital. Seven more people died during this period.



At present, a total of 3,303 patients are admitted to various public and private hospitals in the country due to dengue. Among them, 2,306 patients are receiving treatment in 53 dengue dedicated hospitals in Dhaka. Besides, 997 dengue patients are under treatment outside Dhaka.



According to the information of the Department of Health, from the first day of this year (January 1) to July 11, a total of 14,897 people were admitted to the hospital due to dengue. Among them, 11,511 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital.



Besides, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) fined 16 establishments after finding Aedes mosquito larvae as part of its ongoing drive to destroy Aedes breeding grounds responsible for dengue outbreaks.



A total of Tk 3.73 lakh fine was collected in 16 cases during the drive conducted by nine mobile courts in DSCC.



The drives were conducted in Dhanmondi 15/A, Dewanbagh, Mayakanan, Nawabganj, Jindabahar First Lane, Bangshal, Abhay Das Lane, RK Mission Road, Manda, Uttar Jatrabari and Dakshin Dhania areas under DSCC on Tuesday.



Executive Magistrate of Zone-1 SM Manjurul Haque inspected 42 houses and establishments in Dhanmondi 15/A area and found mosquito larvae in five establishments, including an under-construction building built by Anwar Landmark.



A total of 263 houses and establishments were inspected during the drive.



Meanwhile, a special drive is being conducted in coordination with the health department and waste management department of Dhaka South City Corporation in the educational institutions located in the area to identify and destroy Aedes larvae breeding grounds.



On Tuesday, the DSCC conducted the drive in 98 educational institutions.



Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.



The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.



