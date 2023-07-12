Tk 44,728cr revenue shortfall in ’22-’23 FY







As a result, NBR failed to achieve the target of revenue collection for 11 consecutive years.



Meanwhile, the government's bank debt has increased due to less collection of revenue. Last year the government took a bank loan Tk 1,24,122 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a substantial increase according to Bangladesh Bank data compared with Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous fiscal year.

A senior officer of NBR said that 87.91 per cent of the target has been achieved against the target in three sections of NBR for the recently ended fiscal year. Out of which 82.63 per cent revenue collection from customs department, 92.48 per cent from income tax and 88.12 per cent from VAT department has been possible.



In the budget of the current fiscal year 2023-2024, the target of NBR has been fixed at Tk 430,000 crore.



According to NBR sources, Tk 91,717 crore have been collected against the target of Tk 111,000 crore of revenue from the import-export sector. The deficit in this sector is Tk 19,282 crore.



Against the target of Tk 136,900 crore, Tk 120,633 crore have been collected from the value addition sector (VAT). The deficit in this sector is Tk 16,266 crore.



And the target of collection from the income tax sector was Tk 122,100 crore. Tk 112,921 crore has been collected. Deficit is Tk 9,178 crore.



There has been a growth of 2.56 per cent in import and export, 11.27 per cent in revenue and 9.62 per cent in income tax.



In the fiscal year 2021-22, the revenue deficit was Tk 28,000 crore. A revenue of Tk 300,852 crore was collected that year. Accordingly, the deficit in the fiscal year 2022-23 is an additional Tk 16,000 crore.



In this regard, the executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh and former IMF economist Ahsan H Mansur said, "There is a deficit compared to what we thought about the deficit. I have estimated that the revenue of Tk 330,000 to Tk 335,000 crore will be collected. That didn't happen either."



He believes that NBR reform is necessary to increase revenue collection.



Dr M Masrur Reaz, Chairman of the Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, opined that imports have now gone down by around 25 per cent, which is a reason behind the revenue fall.



"Actually, the government earns revenues from development projects as VAT and other taxes on imports. But funding of many projects now remains suspended due to the ongoing fiscal pressure, which is impacting the internal resource mobilization severely," he added.



On the other hand, tax collection from corporate firms has declined for increasing operational costs of the businesses due to the higher inflation, he said.



On the other hand, if the expected pace of revenue collection is not met, it will be difficult to meet the condition of raising the tax to GDP ratio given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the getting loan.



The former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said, "Government's loan-GDP ratio is still within the limits if international standards are taken into consideration. But we have to show the issue of loan in the context of Bangladesh. The country's tax-GDP ratio is still limited to 8 per cent. It is also quite difficult to extend it to the existing reality. If the tax-GDP ratio is 12 to 13 per cent, then the government's current loan can be repaid. However, no such possibility is seen in the near future."



Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said, "The government is undertaking development projects one after another with foreign loans. All projects that are not economically profitable are also being taken up. There is boundless corruption and wastage in the implementation of the projects. If the loan is not utilized in the individual sector, it becomes a default. If you can't take advantage of it, the government's loan will also default."



Sources said that the government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a substantial increase according to Bangladesh Bank data compared with Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous fiscal year. The surge has raised concerns about the growing government's debts, which could have many long-term negative impacts on the economy.



The government's borrowing from the country's banking sector soared to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, surpassing the target by Tk 8,700 crore. Initially, the target for borrowing from the banking sector in the 2022-23 fiscal year was set at Tk 1,06,334 crore.



However, it was revised to Tk 1,15,425 crore due to the government's inability to secure funds from selling national savings certificates and other sources. Of the total amount, the government borrowed Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

