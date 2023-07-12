Tribunal defers charge framing to Nov 30





On Monday the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that granted bail to Khadija in the two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act for four months. Dhaka Cyber Tribunal deferred the hearing on framing charges in two cases against Jagannath University (JnU) student Khadijatul Kubra to November 30.Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday passed the deferment order as the two cases were pending in higher court.Police filed two cases against Khadija and retired Maj Delowar Hossain in October 2020 for spreading anti-government propaganda and damaging the reputation of Bangladesh with the Kalabagan and New Market Police Stations.Police arrested Khadija on September 17 in that year. She has been in jail since then.On Monday the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that granted bail to Khadija in the two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act for four months.