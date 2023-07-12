Senior Secy Khaza Miah made OSD







In a gazette notification, the Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday made him OSD.



Earlier, the PA Ministry and Cabinet Division were served a legal notice by a lawyer seeking punitive measures against the secretary for his derogatory remarks given in the field gathering and house meeting during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in his home district as well as Narail-1 seat.

Khaza Miah is expecting ruling Awami League nomination after his retirement in that seat where Md. Kabirul Islam is present lawmaker from the ruling party.



In the viral video, Khaza Miah was heard to threatening his rivals of breaking hands and legs, if his followers are attack for any reason.



Bangladesh Civil Service's (BCS) 10 batch admin cadre official Khaza Miah joined the service in 1991 and made a secretary in 2021. Initially, he was a secretary to the Information Ministry and later transferred to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. Later, he was promoted to the senior secretary rank.

