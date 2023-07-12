Video
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023
3 siblings sentenced to death in absentia for killing father

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Jul 11: A Cumilla court on Tuesday sentenced three brothers to death for killing their father over property related issues in 2013.

Third Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Rujina Khan delivered the verdict in absence of the convicts at the courtroom.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, said Court Inspector Mujibur Rahman.

The convicts are Md Fayez Ullah, Md Wahid Ullah and Md Shahid Ullah of Kandi village in Monohorganj upazila.

According to the case documents, the father, Abdul Karim was beaten to death by his sons on August 26 in 2013 for not registering land in their names.

Karim's second wife Safia Khatun filed a murder case against eight people including the three sons after that incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.


