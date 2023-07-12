Incessant rain in India likely to worsen floods in N, NE regions in 72hrs







In this situation, the forecasting agencies predicted worsening flood situation in the country's north and north-eastern regions.



Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places of the country.

According to Met Office bulletin, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country."



It also said that the mild heat wave sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts will continue and the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



Country's highest temperature on Monday was recorded by 37.0 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and Ishwardi and lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.0 degree celsius at Bandarban. Highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday was recorded by 77mm at Hatiya.



In the rainfall and river situation forecast, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) claimed that there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country and adjoining upstream regions of India in the next 48 hours.



For that reason, the water levels of the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in these regions may rise rapidly at times during the next 48 hours. In the same period, the Teesta River at Dalia point may cross danger level, Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of FFWC under BWDB said.



It said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma in the northern region and Surma-Kushiyara river in the north-eastern region are in rising trend and it may continue in the next 48 hours.



It said in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, it rained heavily in last three days. In last 24 hours, 103mm rainfall was recorded in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, 94mm in Passighat of Arunachal, 45mm in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal and 39mm in Silchar of Assam.



Due to its impact, water levels of the rivers rose at 61 points out of monitored at 109 stations and fallen in 42 stations and remained steady in 6 points.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter, while isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from July 11 to 15.

Due to incessant rainfall in the upstream region of India since last three days, the water level of all major rivers of Bangladesh's northern area - the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma and north-eastern region's Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in rising trend and it may continue in next 72 hours.In this situation, the forecasting agencies predicted worsening flood situation in the country's north and north-eastern regions.Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places of the country.According to Met Office bulletin, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country."It also said that the mild heat wave sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts will continue and the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.Country's highest temperature on Monday was recorded by 37.0 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and Ishwardi and lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.0 degree celsius at Bandarban. Highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday was recorded by 77mm at Hatiya.In the rainfall and river situation forecast, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) claimed that there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country and adjoining upstream regions of India in the next 48 hours.For that reason, the water levels of the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in these regions may rise rapidly at times during the next 48 hours. In the same period, the Teesta River at Dalia point may cross danger level, Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of FFWC under BWDB said.It said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma in the northern region and Surma-Kushiyara river in the north-eastern region are in rising trend and it may continue in the next 48 hours.It said in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, it rained heavily in last three days. In last 24 hours, 103mm rainfall was recorded in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, 94mm in Passighat of Arunachal, 45mm in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal and 39mm in Silchar of Assam.Due to its impact, water levels of the rivers rose at 61 points out of monitored at 109 stations and fallen in 42 stations and remained steady in 6 points.According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter, while isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from July 11 to 15.