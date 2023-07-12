Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Incessant rain in India likely to worsen floods in N, NE regions in 72hrs

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Due to incessant rainfall in the upstream region of India since last three days, the water level of all major rivers of Bangladesh's northern area - the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma and north-eastern region's Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in rising trend and it may continue in next 72 hours.

In this situation, the forecasting agencies predicted worsening flood situation in the country's north and north-eastern regions.

Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places of the country.

According to Met Office bulletin, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country."

It also said that the mild heat wave sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts will continue and the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's highest temperature on Monday was recorded by 37.0 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and Ishwardi and lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.0 degree celsius at Bandarban. Highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday was recorded by 77mm at Hatiya.

In the rainfall and river situation forecast, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) claimed that there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country and adjoining upstream regions of India in the next 48 hours.

For that reason, the water levels of the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in these regions may rise rapidly at times during the next 48 hours. In the same period, the Teesta River at Dalia point may cross danger level, Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of FFWC under BWDB said.

It said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma in the northern region and Surma-Kushiyara river in the north-eastern region are in rising trend and it may continue in the next 48 hours.

It said in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, it rained heavily in last three days. In last 24 hours, 103mm rainfall was recorded in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, 94mm in Passighat of Arunachal, 45mm in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal and 39mm in Silchar of Assam.

Due to its impact, water levels of the rivers rose at 61 points out of monitored at 109 stations and fallen in 42 stations and remained steady in 6 points.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter, while isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from July 11 to 15.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Senior Secy Khaza Miah made OSD
Renovation works delayed due to ferry service opening
3 siblings sentenced to death in absentia for killing father
Incessant rain in India likely to worsen floods in N, NE regions in 72hrs
DU to take punitive steps against extortion kingpin Shamim, others
Sweden deal crowns Erdogan’s post-election shift West
Rebecca Momin passes away
BD, India trade transactions begin in Rupee


Latest News
Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join AL rally
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft