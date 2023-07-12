Video
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023
Home Back Page

DU to take punitive steps against extortion kingpin Shamim, others

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Tausiful Islam

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities are expected to take punitive action against Md Shamim Hossain, a token man at the university's Proctor Office, who used to extort from illegally opened makeshift shops on the campus.

Following a report published in the Daily Observer, the university authorities formed a three-member probe committee which found involvement of Shamim and a few other Proctorial Mobile Team members in extorting thousands of taka from over 300 illegal shops opened at different spots on the campus.

In the light of the probe committee's recommendations, the authorities suspended Shamim and issued a show-cause notice in the first week of April, asking him to explain why he should not be sacked.

Six others were also issued show-cause notices, asking them to explain why punitive action should not be taken against them.


