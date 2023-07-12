Video
Netrokona-4 MP

Rebecca Momin passes away

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Rebecca Momin MP, an Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Netrakona-4 constituency, passes away on Tuesday at a city hospital. She was 76 and had been suffering from various ailments including kidney and respiratory complications for a long time.

She breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday around 4:30 am.

Her personal assistant Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed confirmed the information. Rebecca Momin was a three-time MP nominated by the ruling party.

She was first elected to parliament from the Madan-Mohanganj-Khaliajuri constituency in 2008 and went on to serve as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry.

President Md Shahabuddin and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rebecca Momin.

In a condolence message, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, according to a press release from AL office.


