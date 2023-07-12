

Rebecca Momin passes away



She breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday around 4:30 am.



Her personal assistant Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed confirmed the information. Rebecca Momin was a three-time MP nominated by the ruling party.

She was first elected to parliament from the Madan-Mohanganj-Khaliajuri constituency in 2008 and went on to serve as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry.



President Md Shahabuddin and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rebecca Momin.



In a condolence message, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.



Meanwhile, in a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, according to a press release from AL office.



