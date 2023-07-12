

BD, India trade transactions begin in Rupee



The launch of the transaction system was announced by Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesperson Mezbaul Haque during a press conference on the same day. Mezbaul revealed that two institutions, Tamim Agro Ltd and Nita Company Ltd, initiated the exchange with an opening Letter of Credit (LC) for export and import, respectively. Tamim Agro Ltd opened an export LC worth over Rs16 million, while Nita Company Ltd opened an import LC valued at approximately Rs12 million.



The event saw the presence of Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, managing directors of various banks, officials from the Indian High Commission and businessmen engaged in import-export trade between the two countries.

Bangladesh Bank sources said Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), and the State Bank of India (SBI) have been authorized to open Nostra accounts for conducting transactions in Rupee. EBL and SBI received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the previous week.



Speaking about the development, spokesperson and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Mezbaul Haque, confirmed that official transactions in Rupee had commenced on the day of the announcement. The two institutions have already opened LCs, marking the official initiation of trade in the new currency.



According to sources at Bangladesh Bank, the annual trade volume between Bangladesh and India amounts to US$16 billion. Of this amount, Bangladesh exports products worth $2 billion, while importing goods worth $14 billion.



The introduction of transactions in Rupee is expected to facilitate smoother trade operations between the two nations. It is anticipated to simplify the payment process and reduce currency exchange risks, promoting increased trade volume and strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and India.This new development marks a positive step towards enhancing bilateral trade cooperation and fostering economic growth in the region.

