HC bans gambling ads







After hearing an application, a two-judge bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury directed Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take immediate action in this regard.



The bench also directed Bangladesh Bank to issue directives in the public interest to prevent gambling platforms from making financial transactions using the country's payment gateways of mobile financial service providers including Bkash, Rocket and MCash.

At the hearing, Advocate Kamal Hossain Miazi appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Zaman represented the state.



Later, lawyer Kamal Hossain Miazi told reporters that though ambling is prohibited in Bangladesh, advertisements of online gambling companies like Onexbet, Melbet, Baji, Baji Sports, Betwinner, Tencrick, Betthree-sixty-five and BJ Baji are aired on news portals, TV channels, especially sports channels and social media.



Although a writ petition in this regard is pending disposal by the High Court Division, online gambling companies' advertisements are being run on TV channels, social media, video streaming platforms and online portals.



And gambling transactions are done through payment gateways.



On December 11,2022, the writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Miftaul Alam and Sumit Kumar Sarkar attaching newspaper clippings.



After the preliminary hearing of the writ petition the High Court Division issued a rule in this regard on December 19, 2022.

Advocate Kamal Hossain Miazi said that Article 18(2) of the Constitution and the Public Gambling Act, 1867, completely banned all types of gambling in Bangladesh.



The High Court Division on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to immediately block all visible online gambling websites so that social media, news portals, television channels and other online media cannot run gambling advertisements.After hearing an application, a two-judge bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury directed Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take immediate action in this regard.The bench also directed Bangladesh Bank to issue directives in the public interest to prevent gambling platforms from making financial transactions using the country's payment gateways of mobile financial service providers including Bkash, Rocket and MCash.At the hearing, Advocate Kamal Hossain Miazi appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Zaman represented the state.Later, lawyer Kamal Hossain Miazi told reporters that though ambling is prohibited in Bangladesh, advertisements of online gambling companies like Onexbet, Melbet, Baji, Baji Sports, Betwinner, Tencrick, Betthree-sixty-five and BJ Baji are aired on news portals, TV channels, especially sports channels and social media.Although a writ petition in this regard is pending disposal by the High Court Division, online gambling companies' advertisements are being run on TV channels, social media, video streaming platforms and online portals.And gambling transactions are done through payment gateways.On December 11,2022, the writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Miftaul Alam and Sumit Kumar Sarkar attaching newspaper clippings.After the preliminary hearing of the writ petition the High Court Division issued a rule in this regard on December 19, 2022.Advocate Kamal Hossain Miazi said that Article 18(2) of the Constitution and the Public Gambling Act, 1867, completely banned all types of gambling in Bangladesh.