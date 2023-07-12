BNP’s one-point movement bears no importance: Hasan







"BNP often declares one-point movement. So, declaring a fresh one-point movement is not so important. Yet, we are in the field along with the people and we would not give any scope to anyone to create anarchies," he said.



The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat here.

Dr Hasan said the countrymen have witnessed that BNP had tried to carry out violence whenever they declared programmes in the past and the people had to suffer for that. In fact, their main motive is to fish in muddled water by creating chaos in the country, he added.



The information minister said a delegation of the European Union is in the country. And now BNP announced a programme which will be held on July 12. In fact, they (BNP) want to show their programme to foreigners, not the countrymen, he said.



He said the foreigners are doubtful about their (BNP) strength. For this, BNP is trying to show their strength, he added. He said BNP has no need to show their power to foreigners. They can tell their allegations to the countrymen, he said.



The information minister said it is regrettably true that the BNP's all programmes and statements are made to get attention of foreigners. It is expressing their political bankruptcy, said Dr Hasan.



