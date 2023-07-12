Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP’s one-point movement bears no importance: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP's fresh announcement of movement to press one-point demand is not much important as the party often declares one-point movement.

"BNP often declares one-point movement. So, declaring a fresh one-point movement is not so important. Yet, we are in the field along with the people and we would not give any scope to anyone to create anarchies," he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat here.

Dr Hasan said the countrymen have witnessed that BNP had tried to carry out violence whenever they declared programmes in the past and the people had to suffer for that. In fact, their main motive is to fish in muddled water by creating chaos in the country, he added.

The information minister said a delegation of the European Union is in the country. And now BNP announced a programme which will be held on July 12. In fact, they (BNP) want to show their programme to foreigners, not the countrymen, he said.

He said the foreigners are doubtful about their (BNP) strength. For this, BNP is trying to show their strength, he added. He said BNP has no need to show their power to foreigners. They can tell their allegations to the countrymen, he said.

 The information minister said it is regrettably true that the BNP's all programmes and statements are made to get attention of foreigners. It is expressing their political bankruptcy, said Dr Hasan.

 About the amendment to RPO (Representation of the People Order) in the House, he said the Election Commission (EC) has expressed their satisfaction over the amendment though BNP has made negative statements.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP’s one-point movement bears no importance: Hasan
Man dies falling from jackfruit tree in city
Clash over land in Rajshahi: Death toll rises to 4
Seminar on marine insurance held
Man stabbed to death in Ctg
Covid: 1 death, 66 more cases reported
16 members of robber gang held in Gazipur, Dhaka
C-19 vaccination campaign begins in Khulna


Latest News
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join AL rally
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft