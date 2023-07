A 35-year-old man died after falling from a jackfruit tree at Westine High School ground in the city's Lalbagh area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as M Alam, a cleaner of the school hailing from Cumilla district.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said M Alam fell from the tree as a branch of the tree collapsed around 2:45pm, leaving him injured. �UNB