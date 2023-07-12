Video
Clash over land in Rajshahi: Death toll rises to 4

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

RAJSHAHI, July 11: The death toll from Monday's clash between two groups over land dispute in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district rose to four with the death of another victim on Tuesday.
The deceased was Manirul IslamGandu, 45, son of Abdul Kuddus of the upazila.
Quamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said Manirul succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.
Besides, a case was filed with Godagari Police Station against 21 identified and 50 unidentified people on Monday night, said OC Quamrul.
Hridoy, younger brother of slain Sohel Rana, filed the case.
Seven people have so far been arrested in this connection.
Earlier on Monday, three people were killed and seven others injured in the clash between two groups over the ownership of 14 decimal land at Musrapara Yeazpur village in the upazila.    �UNB


