Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:34 PM
Seminar on marine insurance held

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 11: Bangladesh Maritime Law Society (BMLS) organized an international seminar on "Understanding the Complexities of Marine Insurance Claims and the Cover Provided by Insurers" at Hotel Agrabad, Chattogram on Monday.

Commodore Md Ziaul Haque, Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, inaugurated the seminar. The special guest of the seminar Md Mehrul Karim, Chief Executive Officer of SR Shipping Ltd, addressed various issues related to Marine Insurance briefly.

West of England, MCO-Marine Claim Office and Tysers arc the sponsors and MCLaw Services Ltd was the technical partner of this seminar.

The seminar aimed to explore the challenges and discuss various issues regarding enhancing the knowledge of the stakeholders of the maritime industry related to the Law of Marine insurance with special focus on marine insurance claims and scope of the coverage under various marine insurance policies.

The keynote speech was delivered by five renowned national and international experts, Enam Hussain, Head of Claims (Eastern Term), West of England, Ms Suzanne Byrne, Group Head of Claims, West of England, Chris Kilbee, Chairman Marine Claims Office-MCO, James Kilbee, Associate, UK AAA, Senior Adjusting Manager, Marine Claims Office-MCO and Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, President of Bangladesh Maritime Law Society(BMLS) and Advocate of Supreme Court of Bangladesh, who shared their insights extensive legal knowledge and expertise which provided participants with the marine insurance claims and scope of the coverage.


