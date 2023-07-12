Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

16 members of robber gang held in Gazipur, Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Detectives in special drives arrested 16 members of a gang who allegedly used to commit robbery in the guise of DB police, from Gazipur and Dhaka on Monday.
The arrestees were: Shahidul Islam Majhi, 53, Sagar Chandra, 30, Shah Alam Hawladar, 35, Quamrul Islam, 30, Maksudul Moin, 43, Hasan, 38, Nurul Islam, 30, Khalilur Rahman, 46, Akram Hossain, 38, Dwin Islam, 35, Elias Ahmed, 32, Farhad Ali, 66, Riaz Hossain, 31, Shafiqul Islam, 50, Serajul Islam, 44 and Zahirul Islam, 38,
Tipped off, a team of Cantonment DB zonal team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a drive in Mouchak area of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur district and arrested the ringleaders of the gang Shahidul, Sagar, Shah Alam, Quamrul and Maksudul at night, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for media Faruk Hossain while briefing reporters on Tuesday.
Based on the information gleaned from Shahidul, the DB team arrested the other members of the gang from Demra and Khilkhet area in Dhaka.
They also seized two jackets, two signal lights, one handcuff and stickers.
During interrogation, they said that they in collusion with others used to follow customers of banks and money exchange offices in Motijheel, Paltan, Dhanmondi and Gulshan areas.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP’s one-point movement bears no importance: Hasan
Man dies falling from jackfruit tree in city
Clash over land in Rajshahi: Death toll rises to 4
Seminar on marine insurance held
Man stabbed to death in Ctg
Covid: 1 death, 66 more cases reported
16 members of robber gang held in Gazipur, Dhaka
C-19 vaccination campaign begins in Khulna


Latest News
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join AL rally
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft