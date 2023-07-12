16 members of robber gang held in Gazipur, Dhaka





The arrestees were: Shahidul Islam Majhi, 53, Sagar Chandra, 30, Shah Alam Hawladar, 35, Quamrul Islam, 30, Maksudul Moin, 43, Hasan, 38, Nurul Islam, 30, Khalilur Rahman, 46, Akram Hossain, 38, Dwin Islam, 35, Elias Ahmed, 32, Farhad Ali, 66, Riaz Hossain, 31, Shafiqul Islam, 50, Serajul Islam, 44 and Zahirul Islam, 38,

Tipped off, a team of Cantonment DB zonal team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a drive in Mouchak area of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur district and arrested the ringleaders of the gang Shahidul, Sagar, Shah Alam, Quamrul and Maksudul at night, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for media Faruk Hossain while briefing reporters on Tuesday.

Based on the information gleaned from Shahidul, the DB team arrested the other members of the gang from Demra and Khilkhet area in Dhaka.

They also seized two jackets, two signal lights, one handcuff and stickers.



Detectives in special drives arrested 16 members of a gang who allegedly used to commit robbery in the guise of DB police, from Gazipur and Dhaka on Monday.The arrestees were: Shahidul Islam Majhi, 53, Sagar Chandra, 30, Shah Alam Hawladar, 35, Quamrul Islam, 30, Maksudul Moin, 43, Hasan, 38, Nurul Islam, 30, Khalilur Rahman, 46, Akram Hossain, 38, Dwin Islam, 35, Elias Ahmed, 32, Farhad Ali, 66, Riaz Hossain, 31, Shafiqul Islam, 50, Serajul Islam, 44 and Zahirul Islam, 38,Tipped off, a team of Cantonment DB zonal team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a drive in Mouchak area of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur district and arrested the ringleaders of the gang Shahidul, Sagar, Shah Alam, Quamrul and Maksudul at night, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for media Faruk Hossain while briefing reporters on Tuesday.Based on the information gleaned from Shahidul, the DB team arrested the other members of the gang from Demra and Khilkhet area in Dhaka.They also seized two jackets, two signal lights, one handcuff and stickers.During interrogation, they said that they in collusion with others used to follow customers of banks and money exchange offices in Motijheel, Paltan, Dhanmondi and Gulshan areas. �UNB