Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:34 PM
Home Editorial

Why  are HSC examinees charged with extra fees?

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The examination of HSC 2023 students will start from August 17. In a circular published on the website of the Dhaka Board on June 15, the schedule for the HSC 2023 examination form fill-up was determined. As per the scheduled time, the form filling program started in the educational institutions from last July 9. This will end on July 17. But as always, students and parents have complained of excessive fee collection and irregularities in the educational institutions.

The form filling fee for per student of each board is fixed. But various government and private educational institutions are collecting additional fees beyond the fixed fees.

This puts a lot of pressure on middle class, lower middle class families. When asked about additional fees, or if non-compliance is reported, the heads of some institutions threaten not to fill in the form. The Ministry of Education and the administration should take actions against all the educational institutions that are charging extra fees and harassing the students for form filling.

Md Maruf Hassan Bhuyian
Feni



