Media must play a role in upholding democracy







This defined role of media was once again highlighted by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she advised the journalists to do constructive criticism for the welfare of the country, not for damaging it. This means the government is sincerely committed to the press freedom which is the sacrosanct in shaping a modern society.



This is why there has been a mushroom growth of television channels and print media outlets in the country in addition to huge on-line openings to express views and opinions by even common citizenry. But all these media outlets should not be given free hand to speak out at will in the name of freedom of speech.

That was what the Prime Minister exactly stressed when she said criticisms should be as much as they are required in order to correct the government but not to put the government at bay or, in other words, to stymie the country's development march toward economic progress and prosperity.



Suffice to say, Bangladesh has been hurtling into the fourth industrial revolution metamorphosing it into a "Smart" country from the digitalized one and media has the responsibility to focus on these unprecedented development activities with an evenhanded criticism.



Unfortunately, in our country, media are unabashedly polarized with some always finding so much to denounce the government and others constantly looking past its flaws and wrongdoings. As a result, mismanagement, corruption, cronyism and other anti-social and anti-people activities continue unabated.



There is no doubt that our government has been supportive to better the condition of journalists by providing them with financial support on the one hand and holding a sway on them on the other by introducing the Digital Security Act 2018 which has since then allegedly been used to muzzle the critics of the government and harass and intimidate journalists across the country.



Despite concerns and claims by the local and international rights groups, there has been no let-up in attacks and harassment of media men in the country. As per an estimate from the Ain O Salish Kendra, as many as 56 journalists were subject to abuse, harassment, lawsuit, threats and obstructions to work over the span of three months- from January to March this year.



Meanwhile, many journalists are benefitting from the government-established the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT) Fund which was set up in 2014 with an amount of Tk 25 crore provided by the Prime Minister on two occasions. So far some Tk 40 crore was distributed among 13,510 journalists from the fund. This year alone some Tk 3.46 crore was given to 438 journalists as financial assistance.



We plead with the government to continue its financial support for the journalists and relax the DSA if not abolish at least for now in the interest of the country to keep a wary eye on those who are out to malign country's image in the international arena by producing false and fabricated news and views.



