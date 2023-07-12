Smart parenting needed for smart citizens







Smart parenting is emerging in our increasingly connected environment. We're using family management apps more and more to manage our kids' tasks and schedules instead of dry-erase boards, printed charts, markers, and stickers. But Parents now have data that can help them track their kids' long-term progress. How well they're learning critical life skills, how well they're taking care of themselves, how healthy they are, and where they could need support. Everything in your life will be networked and function with technology. It's called "Smart Parenting."



Good parenting means providing a safe, nurturing environment for the child. Positive discipline, encouraging the child's interests, honest communication, morality, allowing the child to fail and learn, cultivating self-reliance and independence, teaching responsibility, and a strong child-parent relationship. Being aware of your child's needs and personality is smart parenting.

Bangladeshi parenting is complex and multidimensional, with opportunities and problems. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to define parenting in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, several tendencies and challenges are apparent. Bangladesh values family and gender roles. Parental authority and discipline are anticipated.



Bangladesh needs smart parenting for several reasons. Firstly, Bangladesh is a developing nation with a rapidly rising population. Children require care and support to attain their full potential. Smart parenting helps parents and cares give children the correct environment, guidance, and chances to succeed.



Secondly, poverty, poor education, and social inequality in Bangladesh can harm children's development. Smart parenting can help children achieve despite their circumstances by giving them assistance.



Thirdly, as technology and social media become more accessible, Bangladeshi children face digital threats and obstacles. Smart parenting may help parents and cares navigate these hazards by providing digital safety advice.



Finally, good parenting can help Bangladeshi society develop by raising children who can think critically, make educated decisions, and contribute productively. Bangladesh needs wise parenting to provide its children with the greatest start and help them become healthy, happy, and successful.



Bangladesh's long-term development strategy, Vision 2041, aims to make the country a middle-income country with inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and good quality of life for all. Smart parenting can help achieve this vision of Bangladesh by developing healthy, educated, and skilled manpower. Bangladesh can ensure its children have the best possible start in life by investing in smart parenting.



Smart parents can help kids excel in school. This includes setting high goals, fostering a positive learning environment, and encouraging youngsters to embrace learning.



Healthy diet, healthcare, and physical activity promote good health and well-being in children. This can reduce sickness and increase life quality.



Smart parenting can help children develop social and emotional abilities including communication, problem-solving, and empathy. This can assist achieve Vision 2041 by creating a more harmonious and inclusive society.



Teaching kids to use technology safely and responsibly can help parents manage the digital age's difficulties and opportunities. This ensures technology's benefits are maximized while minimizing hazards.



Smart parenting ensures that all children receive the resources and support they need to achieve, regardless of their background or circumstances. This can minimize inequality and ensure that all children can realize their full potential.



Firstly, raising awareness about the importance of smart parenting is a critical first step. Raising awareness about the importance of smart parenting and its benefits can encourage more parents to adopt these practices. This can be done through media campaigns, community outreach programs, and other communication channels



Secondly, engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and private sector entities, can help promote smart parenting and ensure that resources and expertise are leveraged effectively. Community organizations such as schools, religious institutions, and non-profit organizations can play a crucial role in promoting smart parenting. Partnering with these organizations can help reach more families and provide additional resources and support.



Thirdly, families in Bangladesh may face a variety of challenges, including financial difficulties and limited access to resources. Providing support such as counseling, mentoring, and financial assistance can help parents overcome these challenges and focus on being effective parents. Ensuring parents have access to resources such as parenting books, online forums, and support groups can help them stay informed and connect with other parents facing similar challenges.



Fourthly, developing and implementing policies and regulations that support smart parenting, such as parental leave policies and child protection laws, can create an enabling environment for parents and caregivers to provide the support and guidance their children need. Government agencies can play a role in promoting smart parenting through policies and programs. These may include initiatives to promote parental involvement in education, childcare subsidies, and other forms of support for families.



Finally, promoting smart parenting in every family in Bangladesh requires a comprehensive and sustained effort that engages a wide range of stakeholders and leverages multiple strategies. By investing in smart parenting, Bangladesh can help ensure that its children have the best possible start in life, which is essential for building a prosperous and sustainable future.



The writer is a Postgraduate student, Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



