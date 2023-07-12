

Awareness and prevention of dengue



Pain behind the Eyes: Dengue fever can cause pain and discomfort behind the eyes, giving a feeling of pressure or fullness. Eye movement may worsen the pain.Joint and Muscle Pain: Dengue fever is often associated with severe joint and muscle pain, which is why it is sometimes referred to as "breakbone fever." The pain can be debilitating and may affect multiple joints and muscles in the body.Fatigue: Patients with dengue fever often experience extreme fatigue and weakness, which can last for several weeks even after recovery.Nausea and Vomiting: Many individuals with dengue fever experience nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. These symptoms can contribute to dehydration if fluid intake is not maintained.



Skin Rash: A characteristic rash may develop in some cases of dengue fever. The rash usually appears 2-5 days after the onset of fever and is often accompanied by itching. The rash typically starts on the trunk and then spreads to the limbs, sparing the face.Mild Bleeding: Dengue fever can cause mild bleeding manifestations, such as nosebleeds (epistaxis), bleeding gums, or easy bruising. These bleeding symptoms are generally minor and do not indicate severe dengue.It's important to note that these clinical features are not exclusive to dengue fever and can be present in other viral infections as well. If you suspect you have dengue fever or are experiencing these symptoms, it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and appropriate management.

Building awareness and prevention of dengue is crucial to control the spread of the disease.

Conduct community education programs to inform people about dengue fever, its transmission, and preventive measures.Organize workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions in schools, colleges, and community centers to educate students, teachers, and parents about dengue prevention.Utilize various mediums such as posters, brochures, leaflets, social media, and local radio to disseminate information about dengue prevention.

Source Reduction:Promote the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites in households and communities.Encourage individuals to regularly inspect their surroundings for potential breeding grounds and eliminate stagnant water.Emphasize proper wastemanagement practices to prevent the accumulation of water-holding containers.Community Clean-up Drives:Organize regular community clean-up drives to remove garbage, debris, and stagnant water.Mobilize community members, local organizations, and authorities to actively participate in these drives.Raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.



Insecticide Treatment and Larviciding: Advocate for the use of safe and effectiveinsecticides to control mosquito populations.Encourage local authorities to carry out insecticide treatments in public spaces, especially in areas prone to dengue outbreaks.Promote larviciding activities to target mosquito larvae breeding in water sources thatcannot be easily eliminated.Personal Protection Measures:Promote the use of personal protective measures such as wearing long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, and sleeping under bed nets.Conduct demonstrations on the proper application of mosquito repellents and the correct usage of bed nets.Distribute mosquito repellents and bed nets tovulnerable populations, such as low-income communities.Collaboration with Health Authorities:Collaborate with local health authorities to organize dengue prevention campaigns and initiatives.Share information about suspected dengue cases and mosquito breeding sites to facilitate targeted interventions.



Advocate for improved surveillance and reporting systems to track dengue cases and mosquito activity. School and Workplace Engagement: Engage schools and workplaces in dengue prevention efforts.Incorporate dengue awareness and prevention topics into the curriculum and workplace healthprograms.Encourage the implementation of mosquito control measures in school and office premises.Long-term Planning:Advocate for long-term planning and sustainable strategies to prevent dengue.Support research and development initiatives for dengue vaccines, effective mosquito control methods, and innovative prevention measures.Foster collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, andcommunity groups to develop comprehensive dengue prevention plans.Remember, sustained efforts and community involvement are essential to effectively combat dengue. By implementing these awareness and prevention strategies, you can contribute to reducing the incidence of dengue and protecting the health of your community.



Management: There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. The management mainly involves supportive care to relieve symptoms and prevent complications. Here are some key aspects of dengue fever management:Rest and hydration: Patients are advised to rest and drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.Medications: Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is usually recommended for fever and pain relief while avoiding nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and aspirin, as they can increase the risk of bleeding.



Close monitoring: Regular monitoring of vital signs, blood pressure, platelet count, and hematocrit levels is essential, especially for patients with severe dengue.Hospitalization: Severe cases may require hospitalization for close monitoring and intravenous fluid administration.Prevention: Controlling mosquito populations and using personal protective measures, such as insect repellents and bed nets, are crucial in preventing dengue fever.



It's important to consult a healthcare professional if you suspect you have dengue fever, as they can provide appropriate diagnosis and management based on your individual circumstances.



The writer is Vice Chancellor ,Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University



