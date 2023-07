PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, July 11: A carpenter was electrocuted in Patiya Upazila of the district when he was checking the charging of his auto-rickshaw on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Sujon, 45, son of Arun Dev, a resident of Hydgaon Union in the upazila.





The injured was then rescued and taken to Patiya Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Dr Samia Rowshan, a physician of the hospital, confirmed the matter. PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, July 11: A carpenter was electrocuted in Patiya Upazila of the district when he was checking the charging of his auto-rickshaw on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Sujon, 45, son of Arun Dev, a resident of Hydgaon Union in the upazila.It was known that Sujon went to check the charging of an auto-rickshaw at a charge parking station in Dhoapukurpar area at around 3 pm. He came in contact with live electricity at that time and fell unconscious.The injured was then rescued and taken to Patiya Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Dr Samia Rowshan, a physician of the hospital, confirmed the matter.