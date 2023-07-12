Video
Two female snatchers arrested in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, July 11: Police on Tuesday arrested two female snatchers while they were snatching gold chain of a woman who came for treatment at a hospital in the district.

The arrested were Sadia Akter, 26, and Akalima Begum, 30, hailed from Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Witnesses said Asha Parveen, 30, wife of Mohammad Ali of Chirla Village under Sadar Upazila, stood in a line at the ticket counter of Joypurhat Sadar Hospital in the morning. At that time, two women snatched a gold chain from her neck and tried to run away. Local detained them and informed police.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested the two women along with a gold chain.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

A case was registered with the PS against the two in this connection, the OC said.


