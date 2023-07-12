Two female snatchers arrested in Joypurhat







The arrested were Sadia Akter, 26, and Akalima Begum, 30, hailed from Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.



Witnesses said Asha Parveen, 30, wife of Mohammad Ali of Chirla Village under Sadar Upazila, stood in a line at the ticket counter of Joypurhat Sadar Hospital in the morning. At that time, two women snatched a gold chain from her neck and tried to run away. Local detained them and informed police.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested the two women along with a gold chain.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.



A case was registered with the PS against the two in this connection, the OC said.



