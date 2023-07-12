Video
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023
Home Countryside

Girl drowns in Narayanganj

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, July 11: A girl drowned in a pond in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shrabanti, 12, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Brahmandi village of the upazila.

According to locals, the girl was playing near a pond next to her house. At that time, she accidentally fell down in the pond and drowned in the water as she did not know how to swim.

Family members rescued her and took her to the upazila health complex where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Araihazar Police Station Imdadul Haque confirmed the matter.


