Two murdered in two districts







NARAIL: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his cousin in the district's Lohagara Upazila on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Babul Sheikh, 55, son of Afzal Sheikh of Handola Village in the upazila.

Police said, Babul Sheikh's cousin Ripon and his associates went to cut a palm tree on Babul's land at about 10:30 am on Tuesday.



Being informed, Babul went to the land to stop them. Later on, they were locked into an altercation over the tree cutting. At one stage, Ripon stabbed Babul with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, locals rescued him in a critical condition and took to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin said, the body was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



NARAYANGANJ: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by muggers in Kanchpur area in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain Rohan, 22, son of Hossain Mia of Patiya Upazila in Chattogram District. His younger brother Ripon, 20, was injured in the incident.



Police said, the two brothers came to Naryanganj from Chattogram early in the morning for job. At that time, some muggers stabbed them to take everything out from them in Kanchpur area near a bridge.



Later on, they were rescued in a critical condition and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Rohan died at about 9 am.



