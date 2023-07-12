World Population Day observed







KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, July 11: The World Population Day was observed in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning with the theme of "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities".The upazila family planning office organized a discussion on the Upazila Parishad premises in collaboration with the upazila administration on the occasion of the day.Bangladesh Mahila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki was present as the chief guest at the programme with Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash in the chair.Kaliganj UNO Azizur Rahman spoke as a special guest at the discussion where Kaliganj Municipal Mayor SM Rabin Hossain, Upazila Family Planning Officer Sanjida Ahmed, Awami League leader Sharif Hossain Khan Kanak, and two vice-chairmen of Upazila Parishad were present, among others.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.