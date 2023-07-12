Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Population Day observed

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, July 11: The World Population Day was observed in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning with the theme of "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities".

The upazila family planning office organized a discussion on the Upazila Parishad premises in collaboration with the upazila administration on the occasion of the day.

Bangladesh Mahila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki was present as the chief guest at the programme with Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash in the chair.

Kaliganj UNO Azizur Rahman spoke as a special guest at the discussion where Kaliganj Municipal Mayor SM Rabin Hossain, Upazila Family Planning Officer Sanjida Ahmed, Awami League leader Sharif Hossain Khan Kanak, and two vice-chairmen of Upazila Parishad were present, among      others.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carpenter electrocuted in Chattogram
Two female snatchers arrested in Joypurhat
Girl drowns in Narayanganj
Two murdered in two districts
World Population Day observed
Green chilli price rises again in Rajshahi
5 people found dead in three districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Rajbari, Dinajpur


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft