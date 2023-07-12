Green chilli price rises again in Rajshahi







Before Eid-ul-Azha, per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 200-300. After the Eid, it was selling at Tk 600. In the middle time, the price came down. But on Saturday per kg was selling at Tk 400 in city markets.



Bazar monitoring sources said, it will take a little time for the chilli price to fall. The price hike has been due to cut in supply.

Warehouse and trading sources said, the price will come down with higher chilli arrival.



A warehouse owner of Masterpara in the city Mainul Islam said, the green chilli supply made a drastic fall due to severe heatwave and rain in the last month. Imports of chilli have increased through all ports, but the supply is short in Rajshahi, he added.



A retail trader at Sahebbazar in the city Ahmed Ali said, "We are selling at the highest rate of Tk 600 per kg. We didn't get chilli according to demand in warehouse."



"The wholesale price is Tk 360 per kg. We are selling at Tk 400," he added.



A customer Abdur Rouf said, "We got per kg chilli at Tk 50 four months back. If bazaars are monitored properly, the price will not continue to go up."



He further said, traders are raising the price wilfully.



Rajshahi District Bazar Monitoring Officer Monwar Hossain said, compared to the last week, this week the chilli supply has fallen sharply pushing up the price a bit.



Now wholesale price is ranging between Tk 330-360 per kg while it is selling at Tk 350-400 at the retail level, he added.

Local chilli production in Rajshahi can meet demands for five/six months. Later on, next demands of the chilli are supplied from Bogura.



"We are monitoring bazaars. We hope the price will come down with increasing supply," the official maintained.

Along with green chilli, spices, vegetables, fishes and meats have also registered price hikes.



This week per kg local onion is selling at Tk 80 and Indian one at Tk 60. Ginger is selling at Tk 320 per kg, local garlic at Tk 250 while Indian one at Tk 200.



Foreign potato is selling at Tk 40 while local one at Tk 50 per kg. Pointed gourd is selling at Tk 30, bottle gourd at Tk 30-40 per piece, arum at Tk 60, green papaya at Tk 50, sponge gourd at Tk 80, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40, okra at Tk 40, bitter gourd at Tk 40, cucumber at Tk 50, coriander at Tk 50, drum stick at Tk 50 and ridge gourd at Tk 50.



Broiler hen is selling at Tk 170 per kg, red Sonali at Tk 250, and local hen at Tk 450. Duck is selling at Tk 450 per kg. Prices of beef and mutton remain unchanged.



Like last week per kg beef is selling at Tk 720 while mutton is selling at Tk 1,000.



This week egg prices have increased. Per haali (four pieces) farm eggs is selling at Tk 50, white ones at Tk 44, local at Tk 60 and duck egg at Tk 60 per haali.



Per kg big Hilsa is selling at Tk 1,000-1,200, Bagda shrimp at Tk 700, Galda at Tk 800, medium shrimp at Tk 900, butter fish at Tk 450, Tengra at Tk 600, stinging cat fish at Tk 600, Boal at Tk 700, Pangas at Tk 180, farmed climbing fish at Tk 550, Ruhi at Tk 300-350, and Katla at Tk 350-400.



