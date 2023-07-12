5 people found dead in three districts





SYLHET: The body of a man, who went missing after a stone-laden boat capsized in the Dhalai River in Bholaganj Zero Point area under Companiganj Upazila in the district on Friday, was recovered after 54 hours on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Afik Mia, 43, son of late Moibur Rahman, a resident of Kalibari Village under Purba Islampur Union.

According to police and local sources, Afik Mia and three other workers went to extract stone in the river at around 10:30 pm on Friday. Suddenly, their boat loaded with stone sank in the river due to the strong current.

Of them, three workers managed to swim ashore, but Afik went missing, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (PS).

Later on, locals spotted the body of Afik floating in the river at around 5 am on Monday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and took it to Bholaganj Police Outpost.

LALMONIRHAT: Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in Hatibandha and Aditmari upazilas of the district in four days.

Bodies of two people, who went missing after a boat capsized in the Teesta River in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, have been recovered on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Islam and Fazlul Haque.

Hatibandha Fire Service Station Officer Monir Hossain said they recovered Shafiqul Islam's body from five kilometres distance of the accident spot while Fazlul Haque's body from two kilometres away from the scene.

Rescue operation for another missing Ahidul, 50, will be resumed tomorrow, he said.

Earlier at around 9:30 am on Sunday, the three people went missing when they were crossing the river in Dhubni Village by a boat.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village since the incident.

On the other hand, the bullet-ridden body of a Bangladesh national arrived in the Dharla River from India through Durgapur border in the district on Friday.

A raft carrying the body of Rafiqul Islam arrived in the Dharla River under Durgapur Mogolhat near the border with neighbouring India.

It is believed that Rafiqul Islam was shot dead by the members of Border Security Force and then, his body was sent on board a floating raft to Bangladesh area.

The inhabitants of Durgapur Mogolhat border area said Rafiqul Islam entered India through No. 3 Sub Pillar of No. 927 Main Pillar at Kumartari border early Friday morning. Later on, an Indian national pushed the floating raft carrying his bullet-ridden body crossing the border. Then the locals identified the body as of Rafiqul.

Contacted, Lalmonirhat 15 Border Guard Bangladesh said the body of a youth was recovered from the river at the frontier area. There were marks of bullet injuries on his body. However, reasons behind his death could not be known immediately. The matter is now under investigation.

Police from Aditmari PS in the district went to the scene and took the dead body to the morgue of Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

NAGESHWARI: The body of a young man, who went missing in the Brahmaputra River, was recovered after 20 hours in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 27, a resident of Kalarchar Village under Nrayanpur Union in the upazila.

Narayanpur UP Chairman Golam Mostafa said the young man was working on a boat in Baharghat area in the river on Friday afternoon. At that time, he fell down into the river and went missing there.

Later on, his body was found in the afternoon after a search, the UP chairman added.

