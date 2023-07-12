Video
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Rajbari, Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Rajbari and Dinajpur, on Saturday.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A construction worker reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Jahid Hasan alias Russell Mia, 25, was the son of Marfat Ali of Pashchim Konapara Village in the upazila.    
It was known that Russell hanged himself from the ceiling of his room at night due to his mental illness.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by taking pesticides at home after his parents refused to buy him motorcycle on Saturday night.
The deceased was Nayan, 17, son of Wali of Ward No. 4 in Goalanda Upazila of the district.
Uncle of the deceased Md Nur Islam on Sunday said Nayan was first taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex in an unconscious state after taking pesticides.
As his condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where Nayan died at around 12 am.
He said Nayan and his brother Sajib were working as electronic mechanic at a factory at Ashulia in Dhaka. They came home on Eid-ul-Azha holiday and were demanding that Nayan's parents agreed to purchase a motorcycle for him earlier.
Disappointed over parents' failure to buy him a bike, the youth reportedly committed suicide by taking        pesticide.
Goalanda Municipality Panel Mayor Fazlul Haq confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ojifa Akter, 17, daughter of Azabuddin Babu, a resident of Binyakuri Badarpara Village under Esabpur Union in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Dinajpur Government Women's College.
According to local sources, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the house at around 11 am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


