Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:32 PM
Logang Bazar road breaks down at Panchhari

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

PANCHARI, KHAGRACHHARI, July 11: The Logang Bazar road in Panchhari Upazila of the district has started to break within one year of carpeting.

The breaking has appeared in the south side of this newly constructed road. Locals said, the bridge may also collapse anytime if the road is not repaired urgently.

During a visit, locals Milon Mia, Kazi Saddam, Abul Hossain, and Jasim said, people of seven villages including Shantinagar and students of school-college communicate on this road. After evening accidents are regular there, they added.

They drew the attention of the administration for protecting the road and the bridge.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of RHD and In-Charge of Panchhari-Khagrachhari road Ronen Chakma confirmed the information. He gave assurance of taking rapid measures in this regard.

The Dudhakchhara-Rupsen Para road has also been under disappearance threat. Shops along Dhudakchhara channel have been at risk. Locals Gayne Ratan, Bidda Binoy, Manik Ratan and Badudhan Chakma said, everyday this road is used by hundreds of people.

 If rapid erosion prevention measure is not taken, the road is likely to disappear.

It was learnt, this road is under LGED-Panchhari.

Panchhari Upazila LGED Engineer Abdul Khaleq said, "I have discussed with the authorities concerned about it. Papers are being prepared. We are expecting to make fit the road by raising retaining wall."

Two-thirds of the Dudhakchhara bridge got broken in the last four years.
 
But the hanging broken bridge was not repaired.


