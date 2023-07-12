Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash





The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, with five Mexican travellers and a Nepali pilot onboard.

The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement.

"The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu," Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP.

Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather. �AFP

KATHMANDU, July 11: All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off in the Everest region on Tuesday, aviation authorities said.The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, with five Mexican travellers and a Nepali pilot onboard.The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement."The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu," Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP.Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather. �AFP