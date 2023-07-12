Russia-China relations currently at all-time high

BEIJING, July 11: Russian-Chinese comprehensive cooperation relations are at an all-time high, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

"Today, Russian-Chinese relations are at all-time high in terms of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Furthermore, they have entered a new stage and have become an important factor in the development of the two countries, ensuring their security, strengthening international positions, and providing a reliable guarantee of maintaining peace and stability on our entire planet," Kosachev said at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and China's National People's Congress. TASS




