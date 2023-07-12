Ukraine turns heat on allies as NATO stalls on membership bid





Zelensky, who will come to Vilnius during the two-day summit, denounced as "absurd" the reluctance of some NATO leaders to provide a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance.

"Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," Zelensky tweeted.

The alliance backs Ukraine in its battle against Russia's 16-month-old invasion, but several members -- notably US President Joe Biden -- oppose giving Ukraine a timetable for membership.

Instead, the Vilnius summit is expected to produce more commitments on arms shipments and a reaffirmation that Ukraine's eventual place is within the alliance once the war is won.

Arriving at the talks, President Emmanuel Macron said France would join Britain in supplying long-range cruise missiles to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets in depth.

But all this is unlikely to appease Zelensky whose forces have launched a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory at a cost of accelerating casualties. �AFP



