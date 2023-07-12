Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine turns heat on allies as NATO stalls on membership bid

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

VILNIUS, July 11: A frustrated President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a furious broadside against Ukraine's NATO allies Tuesday as they began a summit still unsure how to advance Kyiv's membership bid.
Zelensky, who will come to Vilnius during the two-day summit, denounced as "absurd" the reluctance of some NATO leaders to provide a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance.
"Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," Zelensky tweeted.
The alliance backs Ukraine in its battle against Russia's 16-month-old invasion, but several members -- notably US President Joe Biden -- oppose giving Ukraine a timetable for membership.
Instead, the Vilnius summit is expected to produce more commitments on arms shipments and a reaffirmation that Ukraine's eventual place is within the alliance once the war is won.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the G7 group of major industrialised economies would offer a package of support to kick in once "peace is obtained".
Arriving at the talks, President Emmanuel Macron said France would join Britain in supplying long-range cruise missiles to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets in depth.
But all this is unlikely to appease Zelensky whose forces have launched a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory at a cost of accelerating casualties.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash
Russia-China relations currently at all-time high
ASEAN chair urges unity as top diplomats meet amid Myanmar discord
Ukraine turns heat on allies as NATO stalls on membership bid
Erdogan gives green light to Sweden’s NATO bid
India overtakes China as most attractive market for investing: Report
Xi says Russia and China should 'lead global governance reform'
Israel, Saudi normalisation a long way off, Biden says


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft