Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'





The ornate wooden trophy houses a silver razor case carried during the treacherous Gallipoli landing of World War I, and has been dubbed the "greatest domestic treasure" in Australian football.

Missing since a fixture in 1954, the trophy was rediscovered during a clean-out of a suburban Sydney garage earlier this year.

Reminiscent of the celebrated Ashes cricket urn, it contains the ashes of cigars smoked by the Australian and New Zealand captains after the rivals met in 1923.

It will be put on the line for the first time in 69 years when the Australian Socceroos square off against the New Zealand All Whites at London's Wembley Stadium in October. SYDNEY, JULY 11: Australia and New Zealand will play this year for the "Soccer Ashes", sporting officials said Tuesday, a long-forgotten trophy recently rediscovered almost 70 years after it was lost.The ornate wooden trophy houses a silver razor case carried during the treacherous Gallipoli landing of World War I, and has been dubbed the "greatest domestic treasure" in Australian football.Missing since a fixture in 1954, the trophy was rediscovered during a clean-out of a suburban Sydney garage earlier this year.Reminiscent of the celebrated Ashes cricket urn, it contains the ashes of cigars smoked by the Australian and New Zealand captains after the rivals met in 1923.It will be put on the line for the first time in 69 years when the Australian Socceroos square off against the New Zealand All Whites at London's Wembley Stadium in October."This is a truly historic trophy and it will be brilliant to see it played for this year, and in future years, for the first time since the 1950s," New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell said. �AFP