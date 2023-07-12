Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

ROSEAU, JULY 11: India attempt to extend West Indies' 21 years of misery when they meet in the lush tropical setting of Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica on Wednesday in the first match of a two-Test series.
Rocked by the failure of the two-time winners to qualify for the World Cup in India in October-November this year, the Caribbean cricket community is unlikely to find solace in the shape of Kraigg Brathwaite's Test side.
The West Indies last won a Test match against India back in 2002.
This brief series, which ends in Trinidad the following week in what will be the 100th Test between the two teams, marks the start of the next two-year World Test Championship cycle leading to the final in 2025.
Beaten by New Zealand in the inaugural final in 2021 and then outplayed by Australia in the 2023 decider just four weeks ago, Rohit Sharma's team is likely to show no more than three changes from the side that lost the new Test cricket showpiece by 209 runs at The Oval.
With veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara dropped and pacer Mohammed Shami rested, there are now opportunities for either of the uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad to make the number three spot their own while it will be a toss-up between Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini to fill the breach in the fast bowling department.
Spinning all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, unlucky to have been omitted from last month's duel with Australia, should have the chance to add to his already impressive record against the West Indies.
In 11 Tests against these opponents he has taken 60 wickets and compiled four of his five Test centuries in averaging just over 50 with the bat.
India will also look for runs from recalled Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain who made 89 and 46 in the loss to Australia after a two-year absence.
"I'm still young and there's a lot of cricket left in me," the 35-year-old told cricinfo.com
"In the last year or so, I've worked a lot on my fitness. There were a few points in my batting that I've worked on. I'm enjoying my cricket a lot."
As disconsolate as they may be by the West Indies' failure to advance to the World Cup, fans in Dominica are anticipating that one of their own, 24-year-old Alick Athanaze, will make his Test debut in the series opener in the middle-order in place of fellow left-hander Kyle Mayers.
While Mayers has been ruled out of contention due to niggling injuries, two other players who were part of the West Indies' abysmal World Cup qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe -- all-rounder Jason Holder and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph -- are expected to shoulder much of the responsibility to quell the threat of a formidable India batting line-up.
Senior pacer Kemar Roach will still lead the attack though, while the decision on whether or not to go with two specialist spinners in Jomel Warrican and the recalled Rahkeem Cornwall or opt for the raw pace but questionable fitness of Shannon Gabriel will be determined by the appearance of the pitch on Wednesday morning.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft