Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan created another record when he took just one wicket with a superb economical bowling effort against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.
The wicket of Najibullah Zadran took his wicket tally to 305, helping him level with New Zealand great Daniel Vettori, who was also Bangladesh's spin bowling coach.
Shakib played 235 matches, 60 matches less than Vettori, to take his 305th wicket. Both are now in joint second spot in the highest wicket-taker position by a left-arm spinner. At this moment, only Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya is ahead of them. Since Vettori is no longer playing the game, Shakib has the chance to take a top spot very soon.
Jayasuirya, basically a batter, finished his career with 323 wickets in 445 matches. Earlier in the second match, Shakib became the only ninth bowler to take 400 International wickets at a home venue.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft