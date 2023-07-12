Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner





The wicket of Najibullah Zadran took his wicket tally to 305, helping him level with New Zealand great Daniel Vettori, who was also Bangladesh's spin bowling coach.

Shakib played 235 matches, 60 matches less than Vettori, to take his 305th wicket. Both are now in joint second spot in the highest wicket-taker position by a left-arm spinner. At this moment, only Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya is ahead of them. Since Vettori is no longer playing the game, Shakib has the chance to take a top spot very soon.

Jayasuirya, basically a batter, finished his career with 323 wickets in 445 matches. Earlier in the second match, Shakib became the only ninth bowler to take 400 International wickets at a home venue. �BSS

