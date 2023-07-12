Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India Womens tour of Bangladesh 2023

Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse

Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse

Bangladesh Women's cricket team on Tuesday conceded an eight-run defeat in the 2nd of the three-match WT20i home series against their Indian counterparts and guest seal series 2-0 with one match to go.

India won the toss and opted to bat first but started trembling to score against hosts' whirlwind. After a mediocre 33-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma (13) and Smriti Mandhana (19), India lost their track started losing wickets at regular interval. Jemimah Rodrigues got out on eight, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned for a golden duck, Yastika Bhatia departed on 11 and Harleen Deol on six.

Tinny bucks from late-order batters Deepti Sharma (10) and Amanjot Kaur (14) helped Touring side to reach close to hundred. Pooja Vastrakar and Minnu Mani remained unbeaten on seven and five as Bangladesh restricted India on 95 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.

Sultana Khatun picked three wickets for 21 runs while Fahima took two for 16. Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun and Nahida Akter shared one wicket each.
Bangladesh in reply, started losing wicket from the very early and none of Bangladesh batters but skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti could show guts against Indian attack. She hoarded 38 off 55 with two boundaries. None among the rest players even could reach a two-digit figure. 5, 5, 4, 38, 4, 7, 6, 0, 0, 0 and 0 were the numbers beside Bangladesh batters as they were able to manage 87 runs before being bowled out in the last ball of the game, although Bangladesh were on 82 for five after 18 overs and seemed winning convincingly.

Shafali and Deepti clinched three wickets each for India while Minnu Mani took two and Bareddy Anusha got one wicket.

Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances.

The 3rd and the last match of the series is scheduled to be held on July 13 at the same venue.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft