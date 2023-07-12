Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse Bangladesh Women's cricket team on Tuesday conceded an eight-run defeat in the 2nd of the three-match WT20i home series against their Indian counterparts and guest seal series 2-0 with one match to go.





India won the toss and opted to bat first but started trembling to score against hosts' whirlwind. After a mediocre 33-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma (13) and Smriti Mandhana (19), India lost their track started losing wickets at regular interval. Jemimah Rodrigues got out on eight, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned for a golden duck, Yastika Bhatia departed on 11 and Harleen Deol on six.







Tinny bucks from late-order batters Deepti Sharma (10) and Amanjot Kaur (14) helped Touring side to reach close to hundred. Pooja Vastrakar and Minnu Mani remained unbeaten on seven and five as Bangladesh restricted India on 95 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.





Bangladesh in reply, started losing wicket from the very early and none of Bangladesh batters but skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti could show guts against Indian attack. She hoarded 38 off 55 with two boundaries. None among the rest players even could reach a two-digit figure. 5, 5, 4, 38, 4, 7, 6, 0, 0, 0 and 0 were the numbers beside Bangladesh batters as they were able to manage 87 runs before being bowled out in the last ball of the game, although Bangladesh were on 82 for five after 18 overs and seemed winning convincingly.









Shafali and Deepti clinched three wickets each for India while Minnu Mani took two and Bareddy Anusha got one wicket.





Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances.





Sultana Khatun picked three wickets for 21 runs while Fahima took two for 16. Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun and Nahida Akter shared one wicket each.The 3rd and the last match of the series is scheduled to be held on July 13 at the same venue.