Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Two FIFA Intl friendlies

Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Sports Reporter

Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka

Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka

Nepal women's football team came to Dhaka by air on Tuesday at 2:30 pm to play two FIFA International Friendly Matches (tier-1) against the host Bangladesh women.

The matches will be played on 13 and 16 July, both at 5:30 pm and at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

The opponents are meeting each other after almost ten months. Bangladesh outplayed the host Nepal by 3-1 in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 at Kathmandu in Nepal and with that, the team clinched its first-ever title of the tournament.

Ahead of the matches, the coaches, skippers, and managers will brief the media today (Wednesday) about their preparations and expectations.

Earlier, Bangladesh withdrew its name from the 2024 AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round-1 which was to be played in April this year in Myanmar. There Bangladesh was supposed to play against stronger opponents like Iran, Myanmar, and the Maldives.

By not playing the round, the team lost a good opportunity to gather some international experience. Also, there were no international matches for the women for the time being. That frustrated all.

In the meantime, the successful coach of the women's team Golam Rabbani Choton resigned from the post of head coach. Besides, a few of the booters from the SAFF winning team also left the camp due to different reasons. After all these, the team's assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu and other coaches tried to keep the players busy at the practice ground and keep in shape. Some young players also came in.

Now, the two matches will divulge the actual scenario of the team.

After the pre-match conference today, the teams will practice at the match venue. Nepal will practice from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm while Bangladesh will practice from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft