Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka

Nepal women's football team came to Dhaka by air on Tuesday at 2:30 pm to play two FIFA International Friendly Matches (tier-1) against the host Bangladesh women.





The matches will be played on 13 and 16 July, both at 5:30 pm and at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.







The opponents are meeting each other after almost ten months. Bangladesh outplayed the host Nepal by 3-1 in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 at Kathmandu in Nepal and with that, the team clinched its first-ever title of the tournament.





Ahead of the matches, the coaches, skippers, and managers will brief the media today (Wednesday) about their preparations and expectations.







Earlier, Bangladesh withdrew its name from the 2024 AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round-1 which was to be played in April this year in Myanmar. There Bangladesh was supposed to play against stronger opponents like Iran, Myanmar, and the Maldives.







By not playing the round, the team lost a good opportunity to gather some international experience. Also, there were no international matches for the women for the time being. That frustrated all.







In the meantime, the successful coach of the women's team Golam Rabbani Choton resigned from the post of head coach. Besides, a few of the booters from the SAFF winning team also left the camp due to different reasons. After all these, the team's assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu and other coaches tried to keep the players busy at the practice ground and keep in shape. Some young players also came in.





Now, the two matches will divulge the actual scenario of the team.







After the pre-match conference today, the teams will practice at the match venue. Nepal will practice from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm while Bangladesh will practice from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.