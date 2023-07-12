Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Sports Reporter

Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for

Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by seven wickets on Tuesday in the 3rd and the final game of the three-match ODI series to escape whitewash disgrace as Afghanistan sealed the title winning first two matches of the event.

Afghanistan won the toss and surprisingly opted to bat first with couple of changes Rashid Khan and Mohammad Saleem were given rest as Abdul Rahman and Zia-ur-Rehman replaced them while Bangladesh brought three changes. They rested all three pacers played in the earlier game- Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud; and added Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and spinner Taijul Islam.

Shoriful's inclusion however, changed the Bangladesh bowling attack drastically and the new inclusion gave the hosts early breakthrough to pick-up Afghan opener Ibrahim Zardan's wicket. One of the two Afghan centurions in the previous match has got out just after opening the account. Another centurion also returned cheaply on six becoming a prey of Taskin. Shoriful continued his fiery form to pick more wickets as Afghanistan could manage 21 runs only for four wickets.

One down batter Rahmat Shah went for not and Mohammad Nabi manage one. Najibullah Zadran's dismissal on 10 deepened guests' blow as they had been struggling with 32 for five. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi's 22 was the 2nd best Afghan individual score on the day after Azmatullah Omarzai's heroic fifty. The six-down batter piled-up 56 0ff 71 with three over boundaries and a boundary, which helped tourists' to exceed one hundred-run total and Afghanistan were able to post 126 runs on the board before being bowled out in the 46th over.
Shoriful hauled four wickets for 21 runs while Taijul and Taskin took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest.
Needing 127, Bangladesh reached 129 losing three wickets from 23.3 overs only tough they lost opener Naim Sheikh early. Naim failed to utilize his second chance in the series as he returned before opening the account. Nazmul Hossain Shanto was also in hurry to back to the dugout scoring 11 runs.

 Shakib scored in his style 39 runs from as many balls with five boundaries as Liton Das remained unbeaten to wrap-up the game scoring 57 runs off 62 balls with four boundaries and two over-boundaries while Tawhid Hridoy was batting on 19 off 18. It was the 10th ODI fifty of Liton.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets for Afghanistan and Nabi got the rest.

Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh named the Player of the Match while Afghan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi was adjudged the Player of the Series for eight accumulated wickets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft