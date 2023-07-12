Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by seven wickets on Tuesday in the 3rd and the final game of the three-match ODI series to escape whitewash disgrace as Afghanistan sealed the title winning first two matches of the event.





Afghanistan won the toss and surprisingly opted to bat first with couple of changes Rashid Khan and Mohammad Saleem were given rest as Abdul Rahman and Zia-ur-Rehman replaced them while Bangladesh brought three changes. They rested all three pacers played in the earlier game- Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud; and added Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and spinner Taijul Islam.





Shoriful's inclusion however, changed the Bangladesh bowling attack drastically and the new inclusion gave the hosts early breakthrough to pick-up Afghan opener Ibrahim Zardan's wicket. One of the two Afghan centurions in the previous match has got out just after opening the account. Another centurion also returned cheaply on six becoming a prey of Taskin. Shoriful continued his fiery form to pick more wickets as Afghanistan could manage 21 runs only for four wickets.







One down batter Rahmat Shah went for not and Mohammad Nabi manage one. Najibullah Zadran's dismissal on 10 deepened guests' blow as they had been struggling with 32 for five. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi's 22 was the 2nd best Afghan individual score on the day after Azmatullah Omarzai's heroic fifty. The six-down batter piled-up 56 0ff 71 with three over boundaries and a boundary, which helped tourists' to exceed one hundred-run total and Afghanistan were able to post 126 runs on the board before being bowled out in the 46th over.

Needing 127, Bangladesh reached 129 losing three wickets from 23.3 overs only tough they lost opener Naim Sheikh early. Naim failed to utilize his second chance in the series as he returned before opening the account. Nazmul Hossain Shanto was also in hurry to back to the dugout scoring 11 runs.





Shakib scored in his style 39 runs from as many balls with five boundaries as Liton Das remained unbeaten to wrap-up the game scoring 57 runs off 62 balls with four boundaries and two over-boundaries while Tawhid Hridoy was batting on 19 off 18. It was the 10th ODI fifty of Liton.





Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets for Afghanistan and Nabi got the rest.





Shoriful hauled four wickets for 21 runs while Taijul and Taskin took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest.Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh named the Player of the Match while Afghan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi was adjudged the Player of the Series for eight accumulated wickets.