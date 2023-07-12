Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion

BARCELONA, JULY 11: Getafe will face champions Barcelona without supporters at home in the first match of the new La Liga season after being punished for a pitch invasion in 2017.

Spain's Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial body, overturned a decision from the National Court to annul the sanction, in a document seen by AFP on Tuesday.

Getafe supporters invaded the pitch at the Madrid club's Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium after beating Tenerife to earn promotion to La Liga six years ago, provoking opposition supporters and forcing the match officials to run to their dressing room. The visit of Barcelona is one of the most lucrative fixtures of the season for Getafe, but president Angel Torres said he was sad for the supporters. �AFP