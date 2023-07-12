Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 July, 2023, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Azarenka booing

Published : Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

LONDRES, JULY 11: Women's tennis chiefs on Monday pleaded with spectators to show "understanding and respect" when Ukraine players refuse to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents in protest at the ongoing war in their country.
The WTA, which runs the women's game, became the first governing body to acknowledge demands that they publically explain the reasons for the stance.
Earlier on Monday, Aryna Sabalenka backed Elina Svitolina's call for officials to respond to help shield players from "so much hate".
Victoria Azarenka, from Belarus, was booed off court following her defeat by Ukraine's Svitolina at Wimbledon on Sunday.
As has become common, Svitolina did not shake hands with Azarenka in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.
Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina, seemingly in a gesture of respect, left the court to a chorus of boos from some sections of the crowd.
The two-time Australian Open champion said her treatment "wasn't fair".
"I thought it was a great tennis match," she added.
"If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or the crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that's a shame."
Svitolina and her fellow Ukraine players all refused to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians at the recent French Open.
She called on the sport's governing bodies to explain the position of Ukraine players.
"I don't know if it's maybe not clear for people, some people not really knowing what is happening," she said.
"So I think this is the right (thing) to do."
Belarusian second seed Sabalenka, who beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday to reach the quarter-finals, backed Svitolina's call.
"As Elina said, I think someone has to come out on social media with the announcement that there is not going to be a handshake so players will not leave the court with so much hate," she said.
"It would be good for the crowd to actually know what's going on. There is a reason behind no handshake."
Hours later the WTA, describing the war as "reprehensible", said they respected the position of the Ukrainian players as it is a "personal decision".
"We have some of the best fans in the world and are grateful for their passion and dedication, and we thank them for their understanding and respect for the athletes," they said in a statement.
Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev said it was a "pity" that Azarenka was booed.
The Russian added: "I think the people didn't know the story behind it, and that's why it happened."
All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Wimbledon had no plans to issue a statement.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, New Zealand revive 'football's Ashes'
India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
Shakib levels Vettori as 2nd highest wicket-taker for left-arm spinner
England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test
Bangladesh slip close match after batting collapse
Nepalese woman footballers in Dhaka
Tigers beat Afghans convincingly after Shoriful's four-for
Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion


Latest News
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
Govt issues precautionary measures to combat dengue outbreak
BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Elderly man killed in clash over mango
Sylhet transport workers withdraw strike 6 hrs of announcement
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Traffic police member killed in Ctg bus accident
Most Read News
Rebecca Momin MP passes away
Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for peaceful, fair elections process in Bangladesh
Bangladesh, India launch trading in rupees
Youth stabbed to death by muggers in N'ganj
Mymensingh 'war criminal' Abdur Rashid arrested
Three brothers to be hanged for killing father over property in Cumilla
US doesn't consider it interference when other countries discuss their elections
BNP's entire movement set to boil down to one point through huge rally in capital
3 BCL activists vandalised IU’s medical centre
Bangladesh records highest single-day dengue deaths in 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft